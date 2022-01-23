A woman from Coonecticut is suing Instagram's parent company Meta and Snap Inc over her daughter's suicide. She reportedly alleged that an addiction to their social media platforms led her young daughter to commit suicide. Notably, an 11-year-old Selena Rodriguez died by suicide last year.

Tweet By IANS:

A #Connecticut woman is suing #Instagram's (@instagram) parent company #Meta (@Meta) and #SnapInc (@Snap), alleging that an addiction to their social media platforms led her young daughter to commit suicide, media reports say. pic.twitter.com/IHRTclmWKH — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) January 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)