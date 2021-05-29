AAP leaders Allege Central Govt Has Ensured Private 'Vaccination Packages' in Luxury Hotels While There Are no Free Vaccines in State Govt Run Centres:

On one hand, Central Govt has ensured no shortage of vaccines in Private sector - with 'vaccination packages' in luxury hotels. On the other hand, State Govt run vaccination centres which provide free doses are shut due to non availability of vaccines.#VaccinationGhotala pic.twitter.com/DdV35eHL8b — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 29, 2021

Is not #VaccinationGhotala behind these vaccination packages? Why Modi Ji cant procure vaccines for free vaccination & hotels offering vaccination packages? pic.twitter.com/UktS0WPlEf — Rajesh Sharma ।ৰাজেশ শৰ্মা ।રાજેશ શર્મા 🇮🇳 (@beingAAPian) May 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)