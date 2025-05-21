A routine market visit turned tragic for a woman and her 5-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district on Tuesday, after a freak accident left them critically injured. CCTV footage shows the woman, her daughter, and another woman standing outside a general store in the Orai Kotwali area when an overloaded e-rickshaw, carrying metal rebars on its roof, suddenly toppled over them. All three were pinned under the vehicle. Passersby rushed to their aid, lifting the rickshaw to rescue the victims. The incident occurred around 1 PM. The injured were rushed to a hospital and are reported to be in critical condition. The disturbing video has since gone viral on social media. Hardoi Horror: Man Stripped Naked, Beaten With Hammer on Private Parts and Forced To Drink Urine by Girlfriend’s Family in UP; Police Respond As Video Goes Viral.

Accident in Jalaun

प्रकरण की सूचना पर कोतवाली उरई पुलिस द्वारा मौके पर पहुंचकर घायलों को उपचार हेतु अस्पताल भिजवाया गया है एवं अन्य आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — JALAUN POLICE (@jalaunpolice) May 21, 2025

