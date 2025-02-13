A tragic road accident occurred in Raipur’s Gudhiyari area on Thursday morning when a speeding pickup truck lost control and rammed into several pedestrians and a bike rider before crashing into an electric pole. Several people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Mekahara Hospital for treatment. CCTV footage of the incident shows the out-of-control vehicle plowing through people, leaving bystanders in shock. Eyewitnesses described the scene as horrifying. According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident. An FIR has been registered against him, and further investigation is underway. Authorities are monitoring the injured victims’ conditions as they receive medical treatment. The incident has raised concerns over reckless driving in the city. Bhavnagar: Angry Father Repeatedly Stabs Student With Knife at Gujarat Coaching Institute for Talking to His Daughter on Phone, Horrifying Video Surfaces (Viewer Discretion Advised).

Accident Caught on Camera in Raipur (Disturbing Video)

