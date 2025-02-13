A shocking incident took place at the OAJ Institute of Science in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, where a man repeatedly stabbed a student for talking to his daughter on the phone. The accused, identified as Jagdish Rachad, attacked the victim, Kartik, in the institute’s counselling room in the presence of a teacher. According to police, Rachad had warned Kartik to stay away from his daughter. However, during a heated argument, he lost his temper and stabbed him with a knife multiple times. The horrifying incident was captured on video, which has now gone viral. The injured student was rushed to the hospital, while the police arrested Rachad and launched an investigation. Authorities are now probing the case further to determine the exact circumstances of the attack. Ahmedabad Shocker: Father Repeatedly Rapes Minor Daughter for Over a Year in Gujarat, Impregnates Her; Arrested.

Angry Father Repeatedly Stabs Student for Talking To Daughter (Disturbing Video)

