In a tragic incident in Saharanpur’s Nakud area, a gas agency manager riding a scooter was fatally hit by a Scorpio SUV. The victim, Pintu, who had worked for Satyendra Singh’s gas agency for several years, was en route to work when the SUV struck him head-on near his village, Pansar. CCTV footage shows the collision’s intensity, with Pintu dragged nearly 20 metres. Locals rushed to the scene as the Scorpio driver, instead of fleeing, transported the injured man to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The video of the incident has gone viral, and police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the crash. Sambhal Road Accident: Groom Among 5 Killed After Car Carrying 14 People Crashes Into School Wall in Uttar Pradesh (See Pic).

Accident in Saharanpur

प्रकरण में वादी की तहरीर पर कार सवार के विरुद्ध थाना कोतवाली देहात पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अन्य आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Saharanpur Police (@saharanpurpol) July 5, 2025

