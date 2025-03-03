A bus carrying passengers overturned on the highway in Latur while attempting to avoid a motorcyclist, leaving 15 to 20 people injured. The entire accident was caught on CCTV, clearly showing that the motorcyclist was at fault. According to video, the bus driver swerved to prevent a collision, but the sudden maneuver caused the vehicle to lose balance and overturn. Several passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Uttar Pradesh Accident: 2 Killed As Truck Carrying Wood Overturns in Ditch Near Faizpur.

Bus Overturns in Maharashtra While Saving Motorcyclist, 15-20 Injured

A bus overturned while trying to save a motorcyclist on the highway in #Latur, #Maharashtra. 15 to 20 passengers injured. The entire accident was captured on CCTV. The motorcyclist's entire fault is visible. pic.twitter.com/55Oc1gTzxn — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 3, 2025

