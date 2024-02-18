The Chhattisgarh government has announced a half-day state mourning today in honour of the late Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj. The respected Jain seer’s demise has been deeply felt across the state, prompting this official period of mourning. Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj had undertaken 'sallekhna, a Jain religious practice involving voluntary fasting unto death for spiritual purification. Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Jain Muni, Says 'He Will Be Remembered by the Coming Generations'.

Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj Passes Away

Chhattisgarh government has declared a half-day state mourning today on the demise of Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj. pic.twitter.com/N5Q7xSEJNV — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2024

