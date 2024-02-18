Jain monk Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj passed away in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Acharya Shri Vidyasagarji Maharaj was renowned for his erudition and asceticism. His prolonged periods of meditation were well-known. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on his demise, stating that he had the honour of receiving the seer’s blessings for many years. PM-SVANidhi Scheme Is the Most Important Central Scheme Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership, Says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj

My thoughts and prayers are with the countless devotees of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji. He will be remembered by the coming generations for his invaluable contributions to society, especially his efforts towards spiritual awakening among people, his work towards… pic.twitter.com/jiMMYhxE9r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2024

