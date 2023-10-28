Adam Bidapa, the son of renowned fashion stylist and choreographer Prasad Bidapa, was booked for multiple charges, including reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol in Yelahanka New Town in Bengaluru. When confronted by the police, he engaged in a heated argument with the police officials and abused a police officer. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Adam has been released on station bail, and an investigation is underway. Prasad Bidapa, however, has claimed that Adam Bidapa has been receiving treatment for psychiatric issues for the last few years. Prasad Bidapa, in a statement, said Adam has been prescribed medications for several medical conditions diagnosed by doctors. “Having said that, I acknowledge that his behaviour is inexcusable and shameful, and I sincerely apologise on his behalf to the public and anyone whose sentiments may have been hurt by his behaviour and actions,” Prasad added. Adam Bidappa, Son of Fashion Designer and Choreographer Prasad Biddappa, Booked for Drunk Driving and Misbehaving With Karnataka Police; Released on Bail (Watch Video).

Adam Bidapa Arrested:

#Bengaluru police has filed FIR against Adam Bidapa- son of fashion stylist and choreographer Prasad Bidapa. Adam in an inebriated condition had almost hit complainant Rahul's car, threatened him, and followed his car. He even abused a police officer for being a #Muslim. pic.twitter.com/qDpNRmLwcf — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) October 27, 2023

