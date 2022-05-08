Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Sunday took to Twitter and reached out to Tesla boss Elon Musk and suggested him to invest capital to make Tesla cars in India if he does not end up buying Twitter. "Hey @elonmusk just in case you don't end up buying @Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in INDIA for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of @Tesla cars. I assure you this will be the best investment you'll ever make. (SIC)" Poonawalla tweeted.

