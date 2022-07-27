The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday recovered a huge sum of money from Arpita Mukherjee's flat in Kolkata's Belgharia Town Club. Mukherjee is a close aide of Senior West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee who has been arrested in connection with the SSC recruitment scam.

Check Tweet:

After a search operation, ED recovered a huge sum of money from the flat of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, located at Belgharia Town Club. pic.twitter.com/W9u53bme61 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)