At least seven people including students and staff members were injured after a bus of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala fell into a pond near Chakbosta in Tripura on Wednesday, January 17. Chief Minister Manik Saha took to X and expressed grief over the accident. He also prayed for speedy recovery of those involved in the bus accident and informed that instructions have been given to local administration to provide support to the injured. "Got the unfortunate news about the tragic bus accident of NIT Agartala. Early in the morning, the bus fell in a pond near to road. Local administration has been instructed to provide all support to the injured. Prayers for the quick recovery of the injured students, faculty members and other staffs", Manik Saha wrote.

Manik Saha Instructs Local Administration To Provide Support to Injured:

