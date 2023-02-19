A violent fight broke out at a vegetable market in Agra's Etmadpur on Sunday evening. According to media reports, an argument over Rs. 5 turned violent when two groups started a physical brawl on a busy road. In the video, miscreants can be seen beating each other with sticks. A case has been registered and UP police are searching for the offenders. Video: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Khadims and Pilgrims at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, CCTV Footage of Brawl Goes Viral.

Brawl Over Rs 5 at Etmadpur:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)