In a shocking incident that took place in Rajasthan, a huge fight broke out between two groups of people at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the massive fight broke out between the disciples of Dargah Aala Hazrat and Dargah Ajmer Sharif after a heated argument. Soon after the incident came to light, the local police were alerted who rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. PM Narendra Modi Presents Chadar To Be Offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah to Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Ugly Fight Breaks Out at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Ugly scenes from Ajmer Sharif Dargah as the disciples of Dargah Aala Hazrat and Dargah Ajmer Sharif indulged in a brawl after a heated argument. Local police had to control the situation. #ajmersharifdargah #aalahazrat #Muslims #barelvi pic.twitter.com/njq9z7TVog — Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) January 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)