A shocking incident in Agra’s Loha Mandi area has come to light, where a police officer was caught on CCTV repeatedly slapping a shopkeeper while serving a notice. The video, which surfaced on March 28, shows the inspector entering the shop and striking the man multiple times in front of customers. The notice was reportedly related to a breach of trust case, and the inspector was accompanied by a constable. Following the viral video, Agra Police issued a statement confirming that an investigation had been initiated by ACP Loha Mandi. Authorities assured that appropriate action will be taken after the inquiry is completed. Agra: Karni Sena Workers Clash With Police, Vandalise SP MP Ramjilal Suman’s Residence Over Rana Sanga Remark (Watch Videos).

Cop Repeatedly Slaps Man While Serving Notice in Agra

आगरा (उत्तर प्रदेश) के लोहा मंडी क्षेत्र में पुलिस नोटिस तामील कराने पहुंची। वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि पुलिसकर्मी एक दुकान में घुसकर एक व्यक्ति को बेरहमी से थप्पड़ मार रहे है। pic.twitter.com/5X9kVqiEBL — Madan Mohan Soni - (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) March 28, 2025

Inspector Slaps Shopkeeper Multiple Times, UP Police React

उक्त के संबंध में एसीपी लोहामंडी द्वारा जांच की जा रही है। जांच उपरांत आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जाएगी। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) March 28, 2025

