A shocking incident in Ahmedabad’s Noblenagar area was caught on CCTV, showing a three-year-old girl narrowly escaping death after being run over by a car allegedly driven by a teenager. The video, which went viral on social media, shows the girl playing outside her home when the speeding, number plate-less car ran over her. Locals rushed to stop the vehicle and rescued the child, who astonishingly crawled out from beneath the car unharmed. A woman was also seen slapping the teen driver at the spot. The video, shared by user Himanshu Parmar on X, prompted swift police action. Ahmedabad Police confirmed that a case (Crime Register No. 366/2025) has been filed under BNS Sections 281, 125(A) and relevant Motor Vehicles Act provisions against the juvenile driver, with further investigation underway. Accident Caught on Camera in Patna: 3 Youths Suffer Serious Injuries After Their Speeding Bike Collides With Truck in Bikram Area, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Girl Run Over by Car in Ahmedabad

Cops Respond to Viral Video

In this case, Crime Register No. 366/2025 has been registered at "G" Division Traffic Police Station under BNS Sections 281, 125(A), and Motor Vehicles Act Sections 177, 184, 181. Legal action has been taken against the juvenile who came into conflict with the law. — Ahmedabad Police અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) October 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Ahmedabad Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)