Days after the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London, the airline cancelled the newly renumbered flight AI159 scheduled to depart at 1:10 PM today, June 17, due to a technical snag. Over 200 passengers on board were affected and offered refunds by the airline. Flight AI159 replaced AI171 after the fatal accident, with the return flight now operating as AI160. Officials explained that renumbering flights after such incidents is standard practice to help distance the service from the tragedy and ease passenger concerns. Air India Drops Flight Number AI171, Adopts AI159 After Tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash.

Air India Cancels AI159 Flight to London Due to Technical Snag

#BREAKING: Air India flight AI 159 from Ahmedabad to London scheduled to depart at 1:10 PM was cancelled before takeoff due to a technical snag. Over 200 passengers were affected by the cancellation. Passengers asked to take refund. AI 159 is the new name given to AI 171 flight. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 17, 2025

