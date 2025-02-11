Two Indian Army soldiers were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Laleali in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, February 11, White Knight Corps said. “Suspected Improvised Explosive Device blast reported in #Laleali in #Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol resulting in two fatalities. Own troops are dominating the area and search #operations are underway. White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers. @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA,” the Army's White Knight Corps said in an X post. More details are awaited. Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Suspected Terrorists Fire at Army Patrol Near Line of Control LoC Rajouri.

2 Indian Army Soldiers Killed in IED Blast in Akhnoor

Suspected Improvised Explosive Device blast reported in #Laleali in #Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol resulting in two fatalities. Own troops are dominating the area and search #operations are underway. White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) February 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)