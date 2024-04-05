Dhirendra Shastri, the peethadhishwar of Baba Bageshwar Dham, expressed regret over his 'Ali-Bajrangbali' comment. In a recent video statement, Shastri clarified that the intent behind his words was misconstrued and emphasised his respect for the deities of all faiths. The spiritual leader's apology comes after the remark sparked widespread controversy and a police complaint. “Hazrat Ali was a priest of non-violence. I have read about him and we respect all the Gods. Actually, I asked a person, possessed by a Jin, what his name is, and he replied Ali. On this, I said that we have Bajrang Bali, he is your father too. Maula Ali is the God of non-violence and Muslims. I have respect for him in my heart. If anyone has been hurt by my words or statements, I apologise," Shastri said. Girl Thrown at Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Event Video: Female Devotee Thrown Over Barricade in Presence of Dhirendra Shastri in Noida, Police Assure Action.

'Ali-Bajrangbali' Remark Row

धीरेंद्र शास्त्री की सफाई - ''दरबार में अली नाम का व्यक्ति आया था। हमने उस अली के लिए कहा था। इस बात को मौला अली से जोड़ दिया। मौला अली तो अहिंसा के पुजारी हैं। वीडियो को मौला अली से गलत जोड़ा गया। हम क्षमाप्रार्थी हैं'' लखनऊ में आज धीरेंद्र शास्त्री की शिकायत पुलिस में हुई है। pic.twitter.com/XXbcpkPL5y — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 5, 2024

