Aligarh witnessed a heart-stopping incident when a passenger jumped off a moving train, only to be saved in the nick of time by a quick-thinking GRP constable. The courageous act was captured on video, which has now gone viral, winning praise from netizens across India. Railway Seva responded to the incident, stating that the constable, on duty, acted swiftly to prevent the passenger from being hit by the train. Thankfully, the individual did not sustain any serious injuries and declined medical treatment. 'Sorry Sir': RPF Official Slaps Passenger, Attempts To Throw Him out of Train; Video Surfaces.

Brave GRP Constable Saves Passenger Who Jumped Off Moving Train in Aligarh

यह सूचित किया जाता है कि ड्यूटी पर तैनात आरपीएफ कांस्टेबल ने तत्परता दिखाते हुए दौड़कर आपको ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से बचाया। आपको कोई गंभीर चोट नहीं आई और आपने स्वयं को सुरक्षित बताया, साथ ही उपचार कराने से इंकार किया। धन्यवाद। — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) October 3, 2025

