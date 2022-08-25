Arvind Kejriwal's government in Delhi is under threat as few of its MLAs are untraceable ahead of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) meeting at Delhi CM's residence. During the political crisis in the national capital, all AAP MLAs, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are heading towards Rajghat to pray for the failure of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Operation Lotus in the national capital.

All AAP MLAs, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, going to Rajghat to pray for failure of BJP's 'Operation Lotus': Saurabh Bhardwaj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2022

