On Friday, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh said that all Congress MPs will march to Rashtrapati Bhawan tomorrow to raise the issues of price rise and inflation. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was summoned by a probe agency when the Parliament session was underway. "If Mallikarjun Kharge had to be summoned it could've been done before 11am or after 5pm. Why's Modi ji so scared?" Congress MP D Singh said.

Check tweet:

