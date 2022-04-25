Odisha government has taken a decision to shut all schools in the state in view of prevailing heatwave conditions. All government and private schools in Odisha will remain closed for the next five days, i.e. from April 26 to 30.

Check Tweet:

All government and private schools in Odisha to remain closed for 5 days from April 26th to April 30th in view of the heat wave situation in the state: Govt of Odisha pic.twitter.com/YybHws3VJA — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

