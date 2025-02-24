The annual All India Tiger Census has commenced at Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR), one of Tamil Nadu’s most significant tiger habitats. The census, which is conducted nationwide, will take place from February 24 to March 1. Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, located in the Western Ghats, plays a crucial role in tiger conservation efforts. As part of the census, forest officials and wildlife experts will monitor tiger populations using methods such as camera trapping, pugmark analysis, and direct sightings. The data collected during this survey will contribute to understanding tiger population trends and help strengthen conservation measures. Tiger Census: West Bengal Forest Department Likely To Issue Numbers of Royal Bengal Tigers in Sunderbans Next Month.

Tiger Census Underway at Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve

#WATCH | Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu | The work for Tiger Census started in Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve. The All India Tiger Census is conducted every year. This year, it is being conducted from 24th February to 1st March. Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in the Western… pic.twitter.com/KeuABzwoSg — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)