Indian Embassy in Kyiv has said that all Indian nationals have been evacuated from the Pisochyn city of Ukraine. The latest development comes after the ministry of external affairs had earlier today said that no Indian remains stuck in the Kharkiv region of war-torn Ukraine as all of those who wanted to return have been evacuated by the government.

See Tweet:

All Indian citizens have been evacuated from Pisochyn. Mission will continue to remain in touch with them through their journey. (Source: Indian Embassy in Kyiv, #Ukraine) pic.twitter.com/70MurufWPe — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022

