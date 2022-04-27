A fire broke out at Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. Several fire tenders reached the spot to douse off the fire. According to reports, all patients have been evacuated safely. "The fire broke out in one of the older buildings, the new three blocks are safe from fire. So far no report of casualties or injuries have been reported," Principal Secretary-Health, Dr. J Radhakrishnan said.

