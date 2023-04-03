The Allahabad High Court recently directed the DGP of Uttar Pradesh and asked him to remind the investigating officers of their duty to ensure fair investigation in the cases of cow slaughter in the state. The court made its observation and directed the DGP after noting that neither the cow nor its flesh was recovered from the possession. The court also noted that only cow dung was collected by the investigating officer from the spot. Following this, the bench of Allahabad High Court granted anticipatory bail to the accused who was booked under the Cow Slaughter Act. Two Accused of Cow Slaughter Arrested After Encounter in UP.

Court Grants Bail Man Booked Under Cow Slaughter Act

The Court passed the direction after noting that, neither cow nor its flesh was recovered from the possession and only cow dung was collected by the investigating officer from the spot.#cowslaughter pic.twitter.com/M1ZKquxpfx — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 3, 2023

Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Accused

Correction: *anticipatory bail — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 3, 2023

