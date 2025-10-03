In a shocking incident, a woman was stabbed to death by her lover in broad daylight at a petrol pump near the Kali Temple in Chopda Para, Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh. CCTV video of the attack has surfaced, showing the assailant arriving at the petrol pump on Thursday, October 2, and launching a sudden knife assault. The victim, an employee at the petrol pump, was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The accused fled the scene immediately, leaving behind the weapon. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the brutal incident. Chhattisgarh Horror: Pregnant Teen Slits Boyfriend’s Throat With Knife After He Pressured Her To Undergo Abortion in Raipur.

Lover Fatally Stabs Woman at Petrol Pump in Ambikapur

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Haribhoomi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

