Ahead of Amit Shah's visit to violence-hit Manipur today, posters welcoming Union Home Minister turn up in different parts of the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Imphal Monday on a three-day visit and hold meetings with various stakeholders to usher in peace in the hill state. Manipur Violence: 30 ‘Terrorists’ Killed, Several Arrested in Retaliatory and Defensive Operations, Says CM N Biren Singh.

Amit Shah in Manipur:

Posters welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah seen in different parts of Manipur ahead of his arrival later today in Imphal pic.twitter.com/CRhINpoDl1 — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

