In counter-operation, at least 30 'terrorists' were killed, and several others were detained in the aftermath of Manipur Violence. In retaliatory and defensive operations against these terrorist groups who are using sophisticated arms against the civilian population, around 30 of these terrorists have been killed in different areas. A few have also been arrested by the security forces, said CM N Biren Singh. Manipur Violence: Gun Battles in Several Districts, Curfew Timings Reduced.

Manipur Violence:

