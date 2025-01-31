A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Amravati today, January 31. According to news agency IANS, the blaze erupted at Vallabh Bhavan Namkeen shop on Jawahar Road in Amravati. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted, and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire tenders are working to control the blaze. While there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries so far, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks out in Hypercity Mall in Thane.

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Vallabh Bhavan Namkeen Shop

Amravati, Maharashtra: A fire broke out at Vallabh Bhavan Namkeen shop on Jawahar Road. Twelve fire tenders are currently working to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined pic.twitter.com/wiKp9Ic0DX — IANS (@ians_india) January 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)