Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a mall in the Kasarvadavali area of Thane in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in a showroom of Puma in the Hypercity Mall in the Kasarvadavali area.

Also Read | ‘Bride’ Scam in Bengaluru: Man Seeking Bride Kidnapped, Blackmailed by Gang of Women and Fake Cops in Karnataka, Released After He Pays INR 50,000.

Currently, several fire tenders are present at the spot to douse off the fire.

Speaking to ANI, fire officer Nilesh Vetal said that the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained and no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 2 Minor Boys Drown While Fetching Cricket Ball From Well in Rajgarh.

"A fire broke out in the first floor's Puma Showroom in the Hyprercity Mall. The fire has been doused off. The reason for the fire is not yet clear. No casualties reported," the official said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)