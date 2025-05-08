Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, missile debris was found in Makhan Windi village in Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday, May 8. This comes a day after the Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under Operation Sindoor. Army personnel cordoned off the area where projectile debris had been found in the border area. SHO Jandiala Harchand Singh Sandhu said army personnel reached the spot after receiving information. "It is a portion of a missile. I am ensuring safety measures are followed here," SHO Sandhu said. Operation Sindoor Still Ongoing, Over 100 Terrorists Killed So Far in Strikes on Terror Camps in Pakistan: Report.

Missile Debris Found in Amritsar

Punjab | SHO Jandiala Harchand Singh Sandhu says, "It is a portion of a missile. I am ensuring safety measures are followed here." https://t.co/DeN4l97pYN pic.twitter.com/tPksV1ywTB — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

Area Cordoned Off After Missile Debris Found in Amritsar

#WATCH | Army personnel cordon off the area where projectile debris has been found in the border area of Amritsar district pic.twitter.com/mV9CAY2nO8 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)