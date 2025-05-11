Amritsar continues to remain peaceful and normal, with residents going about their routine activities without any disruption, according to the District Commissioner (DC) of Amritsar. In a brief statement, the DC confirmed that while government offices remained closed on Sunday as per schedule, local markets were open and functioning as usual. “Thanks to the cooperation of the people, the situation in Amritsar is completely normal. Markets are open, and daily life is going on smoothly,” the official said. Authorities have assured that there is no cause for concern and have urged citizens to refrain from spreading or believing in any rumours. Security arrangements remain in place as a precaution, and officials are closely monitoring the situation. Amritsar: Authorities in Punjab Advise Residents To Observe Caution, Not To Create Panic Amid India-Pakistan Tensions.

Amritsar Remains Peaceful and Normal; Markets Open

The situation in Amritsar is normal. People are doing their daily work. On Sundays, offices are not open, but the markets are open, and life is normal. Thanks to the people's cooperation: DC Amritsar — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

