Amul's topical for Ravi Ashwin after he retired from international cricket has gone viral. The star all-rounder earlier this week, announced that he has decided to end his international career after the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 in Brisbane ended in a draw. As a tribute to the legendary off-spinner who won several matches for India throughout his special career, Amul posted an interesting topical that read, "India's Premier Mashwinner' with the words 'Ash' highlighted in bold, implying Ashwin's name. Tributes flew in from all corners as Ravi Ashwin called it quits on his international career. Ravi Ashwin Retires: From Champions to 500 Test Wickets, Biggest Moments in India Legendary All-Rounder Career.

See Amul's Topical for Ravi Ashwin Following His Retirement:

