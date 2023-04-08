As the Amul vs Nandini milk battle boils over in Karnataka, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday reiterated the party’s stance on the issue. Asserting that Nandini is a ‘better’ brand than Amul, he said that Karnataka’s milk and farmers will be ‘protected’. The Congress leader slammed Gujarat-based dairy cooperative society Amul’s entry into the Karnataka dairy market, “We want to protect our milk and our farmers. We already have Nandini which is a better brand than Amul...We don't need any Amul..our water, our milk, and our soil is strong.” Amul Milk Price Hike: Prices of All Variants of Amul Pouch Milk Increased by Rs 2 Per Litre in Gujarat, Check New MRP Here.

DK Shivakumar on Karnataka Milk Row

#WATCH | Bengaluru: We want to protect our milk and our farmers. We already have Nandini which is a better brand than Amul...We don't need any Amul..our water, our milk, and our soil is strong: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar pic.twitter.com/LNvBynEDsB — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)