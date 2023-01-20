An 88-year-old man won a Rs 5 crore lottery in Punjab's Derabassi. After winning the lottery, Mahant Dwarka Dass said that he is buying lottery tickets for the last 35-40 years. He also said that he will distribute the winning amount among his two sons. Dass, who also looks after the local dera plans to donate half the amount to the dera. Dubai Lottery Winner: Indian Driver Ajay Ogula in UAE Wins Over Rs 33 Crore in Easy6 Emirates Draw

Man Wins Rs 5 Crore Lottery in Punjab:

An 88-year-old man wins Rs 5 crore lottery in Punjab's Derabassi I'm feeling happy. I've been buying lotteries for the last 35-40 years. I will distribute the winning amount among my two sons and to my 'Dera': Mahant Dwarka Dass, lottery winner (19.01) pic.twitter.com/D36zgCbWrR — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

