The Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 results will be announced today, October 31, from 8 PM onwards. The Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery results will be declared from Ludhiana in Punjab. The Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery is offering participants a chance to win up to INR 11 crore, with the first prize being INR 11 crore, second prize being INR 1 crore each for three winners and INR 50 lakh each for three winners. The Dear Diwali Bumper lottery, which is being organised by the Punjab State Lotteries Department, features prizes worth INR 36.14 crore. Participants can visit the official website at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in to check the results. Notably, the tickets for the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 are priced at INR 500 and are available online and through authorised agents. Watch the live streaming below as the Punjab State Lotteries Department announces the Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 results. Stay tuned to check the Diwali bumper lottery 2025 result and know the winners' names. Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025: From Ticket Price and Draw Result Date and Time to Prize Money; Check Everything Here.

Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 To Be Announced Today

Watch Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 Live Streaming Below

