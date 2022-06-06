An aircraft (VT-EUW) went out of runway during take-off roll while engaged in solo circuit and landing at Birasal airstrip in Odisha on Monday, reported ANI. "The aircraft's propeller and nose wheel were damaged. The student pilot also has received minor injuries," says Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Check Tweet:

An aircraft (VT-EUW) went out of runway during take-off roll while engaged in solo circuit and landing at Birasal, in Odisha, today. The aircraft's propeller and nose wheel were damaged. The student pilot also has received minor injuries: Directorate General of Civil Aviation pic.twitter.com/U732zZUybA — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)