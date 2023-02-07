Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets, who predicted earthquakes in Turkey, Syria, and Lebanon three days ago, had made similar predictions about India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. A video of Frank Hoogerbeets is going viral in which he is seen predicting a large size earthquake originating in Afghanistan. The Dutch researcher anticipates that the seismic activity will pass through India and Pakistan eventually terminating into the Indian Ocean. Earthquake: Researcher Frank Hoogerbeets Predicted Powerful Quake in Turkey, Syria, Jordan and Lebanon Three Days Ago, Netizens Stunned After Scary Prediction Turns Out To Be True.

Earthquake To Strike India Very Soon?

Dutch researcher @hogrbe who anticipated the quake in #Turkey and #Syria three days ago had also predicted seismic activity anticipating a large size earthquake originating in #Afghanistan, through #Pakistan and #India eventually terminating into the Indian Ocean. @AlkhidmatOrg pic.twitter.com/qdg4xxREGf — Muhammad Ibrahim (@miqazi) February 6, 2023

Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets Predicts Earthquake in India:

Frank hoogerbeets researcher predicted the #earthquake in #Turkey,#Syria and Lebanon in his tweet. In his video he mentioned earthquake in Pakistan,Afghanistan and India as well. @hogrbe pic.twitter.com/BQtZ9TUGWI — Saud Faisal Malik (@SaudObserver) February 6, 2023

