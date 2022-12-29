Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant. The Roka ceremony was held today at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Radhika Merchant is Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant's daughter. Anant, the youngest son of the Reliance chairman, will lead the company's new energy business while Radhika serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare. Anant Ambani Visits Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Rajasmand (See Pics)

Anant Ambani Set to Marry Radhika Merchant:

Anant Ambani to marry Radhika Merchant, their 'Roka' ceremony was held today at Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara, Rajasthan. (File Pics) https://t.co/ZWYjxqwXlupic.twitter.com/1DjpKPzFN2 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

