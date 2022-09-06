As Mumbai celebrates the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with much fervour and aplomb, the Central Railway has announced not one but 10 suburban special Trains for Ganpati Immersion in the city. The Central Railway will be running 10 additional services of suburban local trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan. According to a notification released by the Central Railway, the special trains will be run for the benefit of passengers on the occasion of Ganpati Immersion in Mumbai starting Friday, September 9 midnight. The suburban special trains will stop at all stations.

Check Tweet:

10 Suburban Special Trains for Ganpati Immersion https://t.co/sCwh35G3kK — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)