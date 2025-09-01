Two people were killed and three others injured after a speeding Scorpio, allegedly driven by a drunk man, rammed into devotees during a Ganesh Visarjan procession in Paderu, Alluri district of Andhra Pradesh. The shocking incident took place at Chintalaveedhi Street Junction, where devotees were dancing in celebration when the SUV ploughed through the crowd. A disturbing video of the incident surfaced on social media on August 31, showing panic and chaos as devotees screamed for help after the Scorpio flung several people into the air. At the same time, others were crushed under the vehicle. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Locals caught the driver and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Drunk Lorry Driver Jumps Divider, Rams 2-Wheeler Before Veering Off Road in Nandikotkur; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Drunk Driver Rams SUV Into Ganesh Procession in Andhra Pradesh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)