Ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections in Andhra Pradesh, the Congress party has released its list of 38 candidates who will contest for seats in the state legislature. The announcement comes as the Election Commission of India confirms that voting in Andhra Pradesh is scheduled for May 13. Andhra Pradesh Elections: Filing of Nominations for Assembly, Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Begins.

Congress Candidates List

Congress releases a list of 38 candidates for the Assembly Elections in Andhra Pradesh pic.twitter.com/SBRLjqY3uY — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)