A major fire broke out in a private bus in K Bitragunta village in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning. According to ANI, a technical malfunction triggered the blaze. Reports said that the entire bus and luggage were gutted in the fire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. As per the reports, the bus was carrying 25 passengers. Mumbai Bus Fire: BEST Vehicle Engulfs in Fire Near Andheri Railway Station, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Andhra Pradesh Bus Fire Video

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Fire broke out in a private bus due to a technical fault, in K Bitragunta village of Prakasam District, in the early morning hours. pic.twitter.com/N2vgUdFwv5 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

