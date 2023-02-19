An unfortunate incident occurred last night in the Bapatla district that took 5 lives including of a 9-year-old girl. Andhra Pradesh police informed thag a car collided with a lorry last night resulting into 5 deaths. The car was going from Medarametla to Gutur as per news reports. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Bus Carrying 32 Students From Kerala Overturns in Panna District; Vehicle Helper Killed and 16 Injured.

Andhra Pradesh Road Accident:

Andhra Pradesh | At least 5 people including a 9-year-old girl killed after a car collided with a lorry last night in the Bapatla district. Car was going from Medarametla to Guntur. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway: CI Roshaiah, Andhra Pradesh — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

