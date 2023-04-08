In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old woman was raped by a man in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. The accused was indetified as Gopi (20). The man was in an inebriated state, ANI reported. "The victim was taken to the hospital and doctors stated that her rib was broken during this incident. The accused is in our custody, soon we will register a case after the victim’s statement," said Nandigama DSP Nageswarreddy. Rajasthan: Dalit Woman Raped, Set Afire in Barmer Succumbs To Burn Injuries; Accused Arrested.

Elderly Woman Raped:

Vijayawada, AP | A 70-year-old woman was raped by a man namely Gopi aged 20. The man was in an inebriated state. The victim was taken to the hospital and doctors stated that her rib was broken during this incident. The accused is in our custody, soon we will register a case after… — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)