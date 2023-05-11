In a shocking incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh, a young woman stabbed her boyfriend to death in the middle of the night after claiming that he cheated on her. The shocking incident is said to have taken place in East Godavari district. As per reports, the young woman went to her boyfriend's house late at night and stabbed him to death. It is said that the young woman took such a drastic step stating that her boyfriend cheated on her by marrying another young woman believing that she loved him. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Couple Found Brutally Murdered at Home in Nellore; Cops Suspect Robbery Attempt.

Young Woman Kills Her Boyfriend in Alluri District

