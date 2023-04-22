Congress has expelled the chief of Youth Congress’s Assam unit for six years for “anti-party activities”, days after she alleged harassment by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Srinivas BV and secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav. Angkita Dutta had accused Srinivas BV of being “sexist, chauvinistic and outraging a woman’s modesty”. She alleged Srinivas BV has been harassing her, physically and mentally, for six months by making sexist comments and threatening her with consequences if she complained against him to top Congress leaders. Sexual Harassment of Girls Students: DCW Summons Delhi Police, University.

Angkita Dutta Expelled From Congress

Congress expels Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta from the party for six years, for "anti-party activities." She had recently alleged harassment by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV & his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav for the past 6 months.… pic.twitter.com/rlVLdouQ7f — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

